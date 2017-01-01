Meadow Brook Theatre welcomes the beloved Cindy Williams to the stage in the Michigan premiere of Mom's Gift by Phil Olson. She returns...
Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...
Be part of the largest-annual, single-night fundraiser in the world, the North American International Auto Show’s Charity...
Take a "Chance" on AutoGlow, presented by Ford Motor Company, on Jan. 13 at Ford Field to benefit The Children's Center. The...
Join us on Jan. 13 at MGM Grand Detroit for the hottest afterglow party in town: “Big Shots, Little STARS,” benefiting the...
The fifth annual Bocce with the Brothers will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Rd., in Sterling Heights....
On Friday, January 20, 6 PM, enjoy an evening getting to know the Capuchin friars at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI. Tickets...
Join your friends in downtown Rochester for the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival. This free celebration of winter, set for Jan. 20-22,...
Join the Michigan Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble for “Miniature Masterpieces,” an intimate and introspective trip into chamber...
At the end of the 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci lived for 18 years in Milan which left a lasting impression on the city and Da Vinci. In spring...
On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, CARE House of Oakland County will host its 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon with Speaker, Author and Child...
Join The Community House for its annual Bates Street Society Dinner Jan. 28, 2017, at its facility in Birmingham. Hosted by the...
The new MDM Dance Project showcases some of the most extraordinary young talent from throughout the state. Award-winning, innovative and inspiring,...
Wild Swan Theater playwright Jeff Duncan puts a surprising and magical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a homely little bird that...
The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...
Many historians consider Leonardo Da Vinci the epitome of the Renaissance Man. From his early years as an apprentice to his incredible paintings...
Join Local 4 WDIV’s Priya Mann Friday, Feb. 10, at the Birmingham Community House for a celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH,...
Be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right:...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Broadway’s Golden Couple” (San Francisco Chronicle) in one of Detroit’s most inspirational venues....
This Valentine’s weekend, bring your sweetie and enjoy a concert full of the great music of television, sure to make you reminisce and put a...