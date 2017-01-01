MEADOW BROOK THEATRE PRESENTS MOM’S GIFT 01/04/2017 Meadow Brook Theatre welcomes the beloved Cindy Williams to the stage in the Michigan premiere of Mom's Gift by Phil Olson. She returns...

NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW CHARITY PREVIEW 01/13/2017 Be part of the largest-annual, single-night fundraiser in the world, the North American International Auto Show’s Charity...

AUTOGLOW 01/13/2017 Take a "Chance" on AutoGlow, presented by Ford Motor Company, on Jan. 13 at Ford Field to benefit The Children's Center. The...

BIG SHOTS, LITTLE STARS 01/13/2017 Join us on Jan. 13 at MGM Grand Detroit for the hottest afterglow party in town: “Big Shots, Little STARS,” benefiting the...

Come Walk with Us 09/17/2016 Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

5th Annual Bocce with the Brothers 01/20/2017 On Friday, January 20, 6 PM, enjoy an evening getting to know the Capuchin friars at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI. Tickets...

FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL 01/20/2017 Join your friends in downtown Rochester for the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival. This free celebration of winter, set for Jan. 20-22,...

MINIATURE MASTERPIECES 01/22/2017 Join the Michigan Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble for “Miniature Masterpieces,” an intimate and introspective trip into chamber...

Leonardo Da Vinci - The Genius in Milan 01/25/2017 At the end of the 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci lived for 18 years in Milan which left a lasting impression on the city and Da Vinci. In spring...

21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon 01/26/2017 On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, CARE House of Oakland County will host its 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon with Speaker, Author and Child...

BATES STREET SOCIETY DINNER 01/28/2017 Join The Community House for its annual Bates Street Society Dinner Jan. 28, 2017, at its facility in Birmingham. Hosted by the...

MDM Dance Project 01/28/2017 The new MDM Dance Project showcases some of the most extraordinary young talent from throughout the state. Award-winning, innovative and inspiring,...

The Ugly Duckling 01/29/2017 Wild Swan Theater playwright Jeff Duncan puts a surprising and magical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a homely little bird that...

"The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre 02/01/2017 The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...

Remembering Fr. Solanus Series: The Capuchins Remember 02/04/2017 After 60 years, there are still Capuchins who lived and provided ministry with Fr. Solanus. They’ll be with us to share joyful as well as sacred...

Da Vinci - A Life in Art with Eugene Clark 02/08/2017 Many historians consider Leonardo Da Vinci the epitome of the Renaissance Man. From his early years as an apprentice to his incredible paintings...

CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF LIGHTHOUSE PATH 02/10/2017 Join Local 4 WDIV’s Priya Mann Friday, Feb. 10, at the Birmingham Community House for a celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH,...