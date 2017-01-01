Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Editor's Picks

Did Kwame Kilpatrick Actually Help Detroit?

Disgraced and out of appeals, Detroit former mayor will still be sitting in a federal prison on New Year’s Day 2037. But could his corruption have, in an odd way, actually improved the city?

An Hour With... Greg Russell

Movie reviewer for Live in the D

Culinary Program at Michigan Prison Nourishes Raw Talent

Prisoners learn more than the technical skills needed to be a cook — they learn what it takes to be a chef
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Community

The Way It Was

Rochester Singer Olivia Millerschin Is Just Getting Started

Former America's Got Talent contestant has racked up quite an impressive resume, but there's still 'a lot of work to do'

Pakistani Refugee Finds New Home in Detroit

Michigan organizations foster hope for those who flee to the U.S. after losing their families to war and violence abroad

Good Reads: Reviews on Jack White, Becoming Amish, Heaven Was Detroit

New and Notable Books
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Food

Recipe: The Sinker

The Perfect Holiday Pairing: A Michigan-Wine Fueled Fantasy

An ode to some of 2016’s most memorable wines

Will 2016 Be a Good Year for Michigan Wine? Time Will Tell

The weather cooperated this year, but the remaining unknown factor is what the vino will do in the bottle as it matures
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Fashion

Designed by Detroit

From bags to neckties, get to know some of the local fashion scene’s brightest homegrown talents

2016 Best Dressed List

This year’s picks come from all over the metro Detroit map — from the entertainment industry and sports world to boardrooms and courtrooms

Michigan Made in the Kitchen

Show your state pride with these locally based food products
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Health

Champion For Children

Dr. Mona gained fame as a ‘water warrior,’ but her long-term crusade is fixing all of Flint’s social ills

Clearing The Air

Living in Wayne County’s polluted ZIP codes has been linked to asthma and other health conditions, but activists and policymakers — and even some industries — are working to address regional environmental issues

Curing Implicit Bias

How thoughts and perceptions health care providers unconsciously harbor can affect health care for minorities — and what can be done about it
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Travel

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville Offers Cozy Comfort

Stay for a spell at resort, which features Cottages at Water’s Edge for ultimate rest and relaxation

Welcome to Pheasantville

Thundering Aspens Sportsman Club is bringing back a favorite of hunters

Sensory Symphony

The already-picturesque Porcupine Mountains transform with brilliant fall foliage
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Web Exclusives

Five Ingredient Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies

Holiday House in Downtown Detroit Offers One-Stop Shopping for Unique Gifts

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Six Great Places To Shop
Judy Frankel Antiques
European antiques for the home and office.
Harp's Lingerie
Harp's is the ideal lingerie store - whether you're shopping for that special someone or treating yourself.
Ray Lighting Centers
When you think of lighting, find your inspiration at Ray’s. We make it easy.
Fredrick Jewelers
Designing and manufacturing quality jewelry since 1953.
Capricious
Located in the quaint area of Grosse Pointe known as The Hill, Capricious sells luxury shoes, handbags, and accessories.
Art Leaders Gallery
Art Leaders Gallery in West Bloomfield is truly a treasure to behold.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Event Calendar

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Arts & Entertainment Listings

  • MEADOW BROOK THEATRE PRESENTS MOM’S GIFT

    01/04/2017

    Meadow Brook Theatre welcomes the beloved Cindy Williams to the stage in the Michigan premiere of Mom's Gift by Phil Olson. She returns...

  • Come Walk with Us

    09/17/2016

    Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

  • NORTH AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL AUTO SHOW CHARITY PREVIEW

    01/13/2017

    Be part of the largest-annual, single-night fundraiser in the world, the North American International Auto Show’s Charity...

  • AUTOGLOW

    01/13/2017

    Take a "Chance" on AutoGlow, presented by Ford Motor Company, on Jan. 13 at Ford Field to benefit The Children's Center. The...

  • BIG SHOTS, LITTLE STARS

    01/13/2017

    Join us on Jan. 13 at MGM Grand Detroit for the hottest afterglow party in town: “Big Shots, Little STARS,” benefiting the...

  • ANNUAL BOCCE WITH THE BROTHERS

    01/20/2017

    The fifth annual Bocce with the Brothers will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Rd., in Sterling Heights....

  • 5th Annual Bocce with the Brothers

    01/20/2017

    On Friday, January 20, 6 PM, enjoy an evening getting to know the Capuchin friars at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI. Tickets...

  • FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL

    01/20/2017

    Join your friends in downtown Rochester for the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival. This free celebration of winter, set for Jan. 20-22,...

  • MINIATURE MASTERPIECES

    01/22/2017

    Join the Michigan Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble for “Miniature Masterpieces,” an intimate and introspective trip into chamber...

  • Leonardo Da Vinci - The Genius in Milan

    01/25/2017

    At the end of the 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci lived for 18 years in Milan which left a lasting impression on the city and Da Vinci. In spring...

  • 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon

    01/26/2017

    On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, CARE House of Oakland County will host its 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon with Speaker, Author and Child...

  • BATES STREET SOCIETY DINNER

    01/28/2017

    Join The Community House for its annual Bates Street Society Dinner Jan. 28, 2017, at its facility in Birmingham. Hosted by the...

  • MDM Dance Project

    01/28/2017

    The new MDM Dance Project showcases some of the most extraordinary young talent from throughout the state. Award-winning, innovative and inspiring,...

  • The Ugly Duckling

    01/29/2017

    Wild Swan Theater playwright Jeff Duncan puts a surprising and magical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a homely little bird that...

  • "The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre

    02/01/2017

    The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...

  • Da Vinci - A Life in Art with Eugene Clark

    02/08/2017

    Many historians consider Leonardo Da Vinci the epitome of the Renaissance Man. From his early years as an apprentice to his incredible paintings...

  • CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF LIGHTHOUSE PATH

    02/10/2017

    Join Local 4 WDIV’s Priya Mann Friday, Feb. 10, at the Birmingham Community House for a celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH,...

  • Cupid's Undie Run

    02/11/2017

    Be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right:...

  • Cabaret 313 presents "My Funny Valentine"

    02/11/2017

    Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Broadway’s Golden Couple” (San Francisco Chronicle) in one of Detroit’s most inspirational venues....

  • COUCH POTATO POPS

    02/11/2017

    This Valentine’s weekend, bring your sweetie and enjoy a concert full of the great music of television, sure to make you reminisce and put a...


Show More...
Edit Module

More Detroit Arts & Entertainment:

Art Comedy Festivals Food Film Music Theater
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »From the Magazine

Spreading holiday cheer … eventually

Letter From the Editor

Contributors: December 2016

Putting on a Political ‘Party’

Letter From the Editor
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Special Sections

Luxury Test Drive January 2017

A New Year, A Healthier New You

Shop Hour December 2016

Edit Module

Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit January 2017 - January 2017

Subscribe

Purchase Issues

Advertise

Digital Edition

e-Newsletters
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Detroit Bests

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

Metro Detroit’s most fashionable attended Hour Detroit's Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection on September 29, 2016 at The Fillmore Detroit.

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party 2016 Recap Video

Hour Detroit brought the Best of Detroit issue to life at the 11th annual Best of Detroit Party on June 24 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Party Pictures

Cheers Gala 2016

Advent Evening of Fellowship 2016

The Taste 2016

Hob Nobble Gobble 2016

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Videos

Hour Detroit’s Chairs for Charity presented by Empathy313

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Guides

Metropolitan Detroit Guest Guide

The 2016 Metropolitan Detroit Guest Guide is your resource to finding the best dining, culture, shopping, entertainment, and much more! Pick up a copy today or view the new interactive issue.

Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide

The 2017 Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide is your best resource for restaurant reviews, menus, and savings in the metro Detroit area. Pick up a copy today or view the interactive issue.

Health Guide

The 2016 Health Guide is your resource to finding the best doctors, dentists, chiropractors and more! View the latest interactive issue.

Give Detroit

A charitable registry listing a variety of non-profits in the metro Detroit area.

Michigan. The Great Beer State

Michigan. The Great Beer State is your best resource for beer news and information from the Michigan Brewers Guild. Pick up a copy today or check out the online edition.

Michigan Wine Country

Michigan Wine Country is your best resource for wine news and information from the Michigan wine industry. Pick up a copy today or check out the online edition.
Edit Module

E-Newsletter Sign-up