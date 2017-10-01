"The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre 02/01/2017 The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...

Come Walk with Us 09/17/2016 Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

Remembering Fr. Solanus Series: The Capuchins Remember 02/04/2017 After 60 years, there are still Capuchins who lived and provided ministry with Fr. Solanus. They’ll be with us to share joyful as well as sacred...

Dine to Donate feat. Trivia Night 02/08/2017 Meet us under the bell for a full day of fundraising that will provide transformative camp experiences for children with serious health challenges...

Da Vinci - A Life in Art with Eugene Clark 02/08/2017 Many historians consider Leonardo Da Vinci the epitome of the Renaissance Man. From his early years as an apprentice to his incredible paintings...

CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF LIGHTHOUSE PATH 02/10/2017 Join Local 4 WDIV’s Priya Mann Friday, Feb. 10, at the Birmingham Community House for a celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH,...

59th Annual Detroit Boat Show 02/11/2017 The Detroit Boat Show is the Original, Biggest and Best boat show in the state of Michigan, featuring the premiere showing of hundreds of new 2017...

Cupid's Undie Run 02/11/2017 Be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right:...

Family Night - Ice Skating 02/11/2017 Families, join us for an afternoon of ice skating food, crafts, prizes, and more! Parents, we will have information and resources on health,...

VAD Winter Gala 02/11/2017 Join us for the First Annual VAD Winter Gala! Proceeds will benefit Volunteers Assisting the Disabled (VAD), a charity that provides a summer camp...

Cabaret 313 presents "My Funny Valentine" 02/11/2017 Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Broadway’s Golden Couple” (San Francisco Chronicle) in one of Detroit’s most inspirational venues....

COUCH POTATO POPS 02/11/2017 This Valentine’s weekend, bring your sweetie and enjoy a concert full of the great music of television, sure to make you reminisce and put a...

DETROIT POLAR PLUNGE 02/11/2017 The Detroit Polar Plunge returns to downtown Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Participants will plunge into a pool located in the parking lot of...

SPHINX COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT 02/12/2017 Hosted by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, The Sphinx Competition Finals Concert will be hosted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The competition features...

Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration 02/14/2017 Join Akia Brown on Valentine's Day, 2017 for a special evening celebrating the upcoming release of her memoir, "Beyond Love" and the...

Ten Man Jam concert 02/15/2017 Ronald McDonald House of Detroit will be the designated charity for this CBS-sponsored show, now in its ninth year. Entertainers will play in sets...

Polo Benefit Gala 02/17/2017 The Michigan Intercollegiate Polo Club invites you to the Polo Benefit Gala in the Terrace Ballroom of The Graduate Hotel. Please join us for...

Ford-employees African Ancestry Network (FAAN) 36th Annual Black History Month Celebration 02/24/2017 The Ford-employees African Ancestry Network (FAAN) presents the 36th Annual Black History Month Program FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2016 The Henry | 300...