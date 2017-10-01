Edit ModuleShow Tags
Essay: Detroit Can Beat the Gentrification Game

It won’t be easy, but the city can be a national model for inclusive economic redevelopment

An Hour With ... John Conyers Jr.

Congressman of Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Who Killed Barry Crane?

In 1985, the Detroit native's body was found at his California townhouse. Despite the discovery of new DNA evidence no one has pinned down who killed the man known as the Babe Ruth of bridge and why.
The Way It Was

Henry Ford’s First Car

Throughout 2017, we explore Detroit’s history with 12 artifacts — starting with an invention that forever changed the city

Luke Cage Star Simone Missick Talks Detroit Upbringing

Before she was Misty Knight, actress was a classical musician and track athlete at Renaissance High School

The Way It Was

May is the New April

This spring, Michigan Wine Month is on the move

MOCAD’s Super Happy Sushi Offers Simple Yet Fun Food

Corner cafe and bar good spot for fresh, quick bite for museum-goers and hungry Midtown visitors alike

Cream of Potato Soup Recipe Inspired by Incompetence

Wolfgang Puck restaurant’s Anthony Matta dishes up new and improved version
Get Fit with New Year's Gear from Detroit Businesses

Stay stylish while you work off those holiday pounds

A Night to Remember

Ringing in the New Year with style

Get Personal

Holiday gifts for your foodie, sports fan, music lover, and more
Champion For Children

Dr. Mona gained fame as a ‘water warrior,’ but her long-term crusade is fixing all of Flint’s social ills

Clearing The Air

Living in Wayne County’s polluted ZIP codes has been linked to asthma and other health conditions, but activists and policymakers — and even some industries — are working to address regional environmental issues

Curing Implicit Bias

How thoughts and perceptions health care providers unconsciously harbor can affect health care for minorities — and what can be done about it
Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville Offers Cozy Comfort

Stay for a spell at resort, which features Cottages at Water’s Edge for ultimate rest and relaxation

Welcome to Pheasantville

Thundering Aspens Sportsman Club is bringing back a favorite of hunters

Sensory Symphony

The already-picturesque Porcupine Mountains transform with brilliant fall foliage
13th Annual Meridian Winter Blast Returns to Campus Martius Park

10 Things to Do This Weekend (That Aren't The Auto Show)

Things On Our ‘To Do’ List

Letter from the Editor

Contributors: January 2017

Spreading holiday cheer … eventually

Letter From the Editor
Luxury Test Drive January 2017

A New Year, A Healthier New You

Shop Hour December 2016

