Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Editor's Picks

Essay: Detroit Can Beat the Gentrification Game

It won’t be easy, but the city can be a national model for inclusive economic redevelopment

An Hour With ... John Conyers Jr.

Congressman of Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Who Killed Barry Crane?

In 1985, the Detroit native's body was found at his California townhouse. Despite the discovery of new DNA evidence no one has pinned down who killed the man known as the Babe Ruth of bridge and why.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Community

The Way It Was

Henry Ford’s First Car

Throughout 2017, we explore Detroit’s history with 12 artifacts — starting with an invention that forever changed the city
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Car People

Meet some of the people (and their rides) that make up metro Detroit’s vibrant auto culture
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Food

El Asador Steakhouse Takes a Gourmet Approach to Mexican Fare

El Asador Steakhouse takes a gourmet approach to Mexican fare.

May is the New April

This spring, Michigan Wine Month is on the move
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Michigan Producers Offer Options for Fresh Produce in Winter

It may be cold, but that doesn't mean you can't eat your vegetables
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Fashion

Get Fit with New Year's Gear from Detroit Businesses

Stay stylish while you work off those holiday pounds

A Night to Remember

Ringing in the New Year with style
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Get Personal

Holiday gifts for your foodie, sports fan, music lover, and more
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Health

Champion For Children

Dr. Mona gained fame as a ‘water warrior,’ but her long-term crusade is fixing all of Flint’s social ills

Clearing The Air

Living in Wayne County’s polluted ZIP codes has been linked to asthma and other health conditions, but activists and policymakers — and even some industries — are working to address regional environmental issues
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Curing Implicit Bias

How thoughts and perceptions health care providers unconsciously harbor can affect health care for minorities — and what can be done about it
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Travel

Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville Offers Cozy Comfort

Stay for a spell at resort, which features Cottages at Water’s Edge for ultimate rest and relaxation

Welcome to Pheasantville

Thundering Aspens Sportsman Club is bringing back a favorite of hunters
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Sensory Symphony

The already-picturesque Porcupine Mountains transform with brilliant fall foliage
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Web Exclusives

10 Things to Do in Detroit This Weekend to Beat the Winter Blues

Four Tips For Getting Your New Year’s Resolutions Back on Track

Edit Module
Shared Plates Contest
Edit Module

Hour Detroit Real Estate Listings

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Resort Twp
Hall & Hunter Realtors
11 Acres Of Treed Property
Orchard Lake
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Spectacular home with lake views
Bloomfield
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Spectacular Mid-Century Modern
Detroit
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Stately Palmer Woods Colonial
Birmingham
Hall & Hunter Realtors
The ultimate In carefree living
Bloomfield
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Classic Bloomfield Village Tudor
Oakland Township
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Premier gated community estate
Bloomfield Township
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Gorgeous craftsman style with first floor master
Birmingham
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Charming, in-town home
Bloomfield Hills
Hall & Hunter Realtors
Stunning and majestic colonial

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Event Calendar

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Arts & Entertainment Listings

  • "The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre

    02/01/2017

    The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...

  • Dine to Donate feat. Trivia Night

    02/08/2017

    Meet us under the bell for a full day of fundraising that will provide transformative camp experiences for children with serious health challenges...

  • Da Vinci - A Life in Art with Eugene Clark

    02/08/2017

    Many historians consider Leonardo Da Vinci the epitome of the Renaissance Man. From his early years as an apprentice to his incredible paintings...

  • CELEBRATE 25 YEARS OF LIGHTHOUSE PATH

    02/10/2017

    Join Local 4 WDIV’s Priya Mann Friday, Feb. 10, at the Birmingham Community House for a celebration in honor of the 25th Anniversary of PATH,...

  • Come Walk with Us

    09/17/2016

    Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

  • 59th Annual Detroit Boat Show

    02/11/2017

    The Detroit Boat Show is the Original, Biggest and Best boat show in the state of Michigan, featuring the premiere showing of hundreds of new 2017...

  • Cupid's Undie Run

    02/11/2017

    Be part of something great. Cupid’s is a “brief” fun-run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. That’s right:...

  • Family Night - Ice Skating

    02/11/2017

    Families, join us for an afternoon of ice skating food, crafts, prizes, and more! Parents, we will have information and resources on health,...

  • VAD Winter Gala

    02/11/2017

    Join us for the First Annual VAD Winter Gala! Proceeds will benefit Volunteers Assisting the Disabled (VAD), a charity that provides a summer camp...

  • Cabaret 313 presents "My Funny Valentine"

    02/11/2017

    Celebrate Valentine’s Day with “Broadway’s Golden Couple” (San Francisco Chronicle) in one of Detroit’s most inspirational venues....

  • COUCH POTATO POPS

    02/11/2017

    This Valentine’s weekend, bring your sweetie and enjoy a concert full of the great music of television, sure to make you reminisce and put a...

  • DETROIT POLAR PLUNGE

    02/11/2017

    The Detroit Polar Plunge returns to downtown Detroit on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. Participants will plunge into a pool located in the parking lot of...

  • SPHINX COMPETITION FINALS CONCERT

    02/12/2017

    Hosted by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, The Sphinx Competition Finals Concert will be hosted 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12. The competition features...

  • Valentine's Day Dinner Celebration

    02/14/2017

    Join Akia Brown on Valentine's Day, 2017 for a special evening celebrating the upcoming release of her memoir, "Beyond Love" and the...

  • Ten Man Jam concert

    02/15/2017

    Ronald McDonald House of Detroit will be the designated charity for this CBS-sponsored show, now in its ninth year. Entertainers will play in sets...

  • Polo Benefit Gala

    02/17/2017

    The Michigan Intercollegiate Polo Club invites you to the Polo Benefit Gala in the Terrace Ballroom of The Graduate Hotel. Please join us for...

  • Ford-employees African Ancestry Network (FAAN) 36th Annual Black History Month Celebration

    02/24/2017

    The Ford-employees African Ancestry Network (FAAN) presents the 36th Annual Black History Month Program FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24TH, 2016 The Henry | 300...

  • Bowling for the Ronald McDonald House of Detroit

    02/24/2017

    At Indian Lanes in Wyandotte, we are having a bowling fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House of Detroit. We will also have raffles, 50/50 and a bake...

  • GIRLS (Get Info Regarding Lifes Struggles)

    02/25/2017

    TEEN GIRLS: come to our G.I.R.L.S. event, where we will answer questions that are affecting your self esteem and give you the tools to strengthen...

  • AN EVENING OF ESPIONAGE

    02/25/2017

    The premier event of the year to benefit Our Lady Star of the Sea School in Grosse Pointe, Auction 2017- “An Evening of Espionage” is...


Show More...
Edit Module

More Detroit Arts & Entertainment:

Art Comedy Festivals Food Film Music Theater
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »From the Magazine

Things On Our ‘To Do’ List

Letter from the Editor

Contributors: January 2017

Spreading holiday cheer … eventually

Letter From the Editor
Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Special Sections

Luxury Test Drive January 2017

A New Year, A Healthier New You

Shop Hour December 2016

Edit Module

Hour Detroit Magazine

Hour Detroit February 2017 - February 2017

Subscribe

Purchase Issues

Advertise

Digital Edition

e-Newsletters
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Detroit Bests

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

Metro Detroit’s most fashionable attended Hour Detroit's Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection on September 29, 2016 at The Fillmore Detroit.

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party 2016 Recap Video

Hour Detroit brought the Best of Detroit issue to life at the 11th annual Best of Detroit Party on June 24 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Party Pictures

Big Shots, Little Stars 2017

Bocce with the Brothers 2017

NAIAS Charity Preview 2017

Spirit of Giving Awards Gala 2016

Edit ModuleShow Tags

More »Videos

Hour Detroit’s Chairs for Charity presented by Empathy313

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

Edit Module
Edit Module

E-Newsletter Sign-up

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Hour Media Publications

DBusiness Magazine

Detroit's premier business journal.

Detroit Home Magazine

Detroit Home highlights the best of metro Detroit interior design, architecture, landscaping and craftsmanship. Each issue presents beautiful images of private home interiors, gardens, and product trends.

Metro Detroit Weddings

Your one-stop resource for all your wedding planning needs.

Metropolitan Detroit Guest Guide

The 2016 Metropolitan Detroit Guest Guide is your resource to finding the best dining, culture, shopping, entertainment, and much more! Pick up a copy today or view the new interactive issue.

Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide

The 2017 Metropolitan Detroit Dining Guide is your best resource for restaurant reviews, menus, and savings in the metro Detroit area. Pick up a copy today or view the interactive issue.

Health Guide

The 2016 Health Guide is your resource to finding the best doctors, dentists, chiropractors and more! View the latest interactive issue.

Give Detroit

A charitable registry listing a variety of non-profits in the metro Detroit area.

Michigan. The Great Beer State

Michigan. The Great Beer State is your best resource for beer news and information from the Michigan Brewers Guild. Pick up a copy today or check out the online edition.

Michigan Wine Country

Michigan Wine Country is your best resource for wine news and information from the Michigan wine industry. Pick up a copy today or check out the online edition.

Barefoot

The lifestyle magazine of Grand Traverse Resort and Spa