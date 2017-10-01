MLK, Jr.: "Bring the Dream to Life" 01/16/2017 Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday with us and "Bring the Dream to Life" on Monday, January 16 at the Detroit...

MEADOW BROOK THEATRE PRESENTS MOM’S GIFT 01/04/2017 Meadow Brook Theatre welcomes the beloved Cindy Williams to the stage in the Michigan premiere of Mom's Gift by Phil Olson. She returns...

Holocaust Memorial Center Hosts “A Girl Who Never Was” 01/19/2017 The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host its exhibit opening program, “A Girl Who Never Was,” 7 p.m. Thurs., Jan....

ANNUAL BOCCE WITH THE BROTHERS 01/20/2017 The fifth annual Bocce with the Brothers will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Rd., in Sterling Heights....

FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL 01/20/2017 Join your friends in downtown Rochester for the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival. This free celebration of winter, set for Jan. 20-22,...

Come Walk with Us 09/17/2016 Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

2nd Annual RAINN Fashion on Common Ground Designer & Artisan Showcase 01/21/2017 RAINN Fashion on Common Ground: Designer and Artisan Showcase & Trunk Show Hosted by Jason Colthorp WDIV News Personality & Sherlyn Fox : Ms....

Cabin Fever III 01/21/2017 Giving Songs, a Michigan-based charity, will conduct a fundraising event for blind, multi-disabled children on Saturday, January 21st at Karl's...

Guy Louis: World Music Tour - Kid's Concert Series 01/22/2017 Guy Louis presents fascinating instruments from around the world in an interactive and hands-on entertaining experience for the entire family!...

MINIATURE MASTERPIECES 01/22/2017 Join the Michigan Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble for “Miniature Masterpieces,” an intimate and introspective trip into chamber...

Leonardo Da Vinci - The Genius in Milan 01/25/2017 At the end of the 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci lived for 18 years in Milan which left a lasting impression on the city and Da Vinci. In spring...

21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon 01/26/2017 On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, CARE House of Oakland County will host its 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon with Speaker, Author and Child...

The Community House Bates Street Society Dinner 01/28/2017 Birmingham, MI, January, 2017—The Community House will host its annual Bates Street Society Dinner on January 28, 2017 at The Community House in...

MDM Dance Project 01/28/2017 The new MDM Dance Project showcases some of the most extraordinary young talent from throughout the state. Award-winning, innovative and inspiring,...

The Ugly Duckling 01/29/2017 Wild Swan Theater playwright Jeff Duncan puts a surprising and magical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a homely little bird that...

"The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre 02/01/2017 The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...