Editor's Picks

Essay: Detroit Can Beat the Gentrification Game

It won’t be easy, but the city can be a national model for inclusive economic redevelopment

An Hour With ... John Conyers Jr.

Congressman of Michigan's 13th Congressional District

Who Killed Barry Crane?

In 1985, the Detroit native's body was found at his California townhouse. Despite the discovery of new DNA evidence no one has pinned down who killed the man known as the Babe Ruth of bridge and why.
The Way It Was

Henry Ford’s First Car

Throughout 2017, we explore Detroit’s history with 12 artifacts — starting with an invention that forever changed the city

Luke Cage Star Simone Missick Talks Detroit Upbringing

Before she was Misty Knight, actress was a classical musician and track athlete at Renaissance High School

The Way It Was

MOCAD’s Super Happy Sushi Offers Simple Yet Fun Food

Corner cafe and bar good spot for fresh, quick bite for museum-goers and hungry Midtown visitors alike

Cream of Potato Soup Recipe Inspired by Incompetence

Wolfgang Puck restaurant’s Anthony Matta dishes up new and improved version

Explore Detroit's Cocktail Scene Through the Five Senses

5 Motown spots to experience through sight, sound, touch, taste, and smell
Get Fit with New Year's Gear from Detroit Businesses

Stay stylish while you work off those holiday pounds

A Night to Remember

Ringing in the New Year with style

Get Personal

Holiday gifts for your foodie, sports fan, music lover, and more
Champion For Children

Dr. Mona gained fame as a ‘water warrior,’ but her long-term crusade is fixing all of Flint’s social ills

Clearing The Air

Living in Wayne County’s polluted ZIP codes has been linked to asthma and other health conditions, but activists and policymakers — and even some industries — are working to address regional environmental issues

Curing Implicit Bias

How thoughts and perceptions health care providers unconsciously harbor can affect health care for minorities — and what can be done about it
Crystal Mountain Resort in Thompsonville Offers Cozy Comfort

Stay for a spell at resort, which features Cottages at Water’s Edge for ultimate rest and relaxation

Welcome to Pheasantville

Thundering Aspens Sportsman Club is bringing back a favorite of hunters

Sensory Symphony

The already-picturesque Porcupine Mountains transform with brilliant fall foliage
10 Things to Do This Weekend (That Aren't The Auto Show)

Jump-Start Your Fitness Routine with HIIT Workout by Detroit Body Garage

Event Calendar

Arts & Entertainment Listings

  • MLK, Jr.: "Bring the Dream to Life"

    01/16/2017

    Celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 88th birthday with us and "Bring the Dream to Life" on Monday, January 16 at the Detroit...

  • MEADOW BROOK THEATRE PRESENTS MOM’S GIFT

    01/04/2017

    Meadow Brook Theatre welcomes the beloved Cindy Williams to the stage in the Michigan premiere of Mom's Gift by Phil Olson. She returns...

  • Holocaust Memorial Center Hosts “A Girl Who Never Was”

    01/19/2017

    The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus will host its exhibit opening program, “A Girl Who Never Was,” 7 p.m. Thurs., Jan....

  • ANNUAL BOCCE WITH THE BROTHERS

    01/20/2017

    The fifth annual Bocce with the Brothers will take place 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Rd., in Sterling Heights....

  • 5th Annual Bocce with the Brothers

    01/20/2017

    On Friday, January 20, 6 PM, enjoy an evening getting to know the Capuchin friars at Villa Penna, 43985 Hayes Road, Sterling Heights, MI. Tickets...

  • FIRE & ICE FESTIVAL

    01/20/2017

    Join your friends in downtown Rochester for the 10th annual Fire & Ice Festival. This free celebration of winter, set for Jan. 20-22,...

  • Come Walk with Us

    09/17/2016

    Come Walk with Us” program is a program designed to help individuals to live a healthier lifestyle by exercising, walking and learning about...

  • 2nd Annual RAINN Fashion on Common Ground Designer & Artisan Showcase

    01/21/2017

    RAINN Fashion on Common Ground: Designer and Artisan Showcase & Trunk Show Hosted by Jason Colthorp WDIV News Personality & Sherlyn Fox : Ms....

  • Cabin Fever III

    01/21/2017

    Giving Songs, a Michigan-based charity, will conduct a fundraising event for blind, multi-disabled children on Saturday, January 21st at Karl's...

  • Guy Louis: World Music Tour - Kid's Concert Series

    01/22/2017

    Guy Louis presents fascinating instruments from around the world in an interactive and hands-on entertaining experience for the entire family!...

  • MINIATURE MASTERPIECES

    01/22/2017

    Join the Michigan Philharmonic Chamber Ensemble for “Miniature Masterpieces,” an intimate and introspective trip into chamber...

  • Leonardo Da Vinci - The Genius in Milan

    01/25/2017

    At the end of the 15th century, Leonardo Da Vinci lived for 18 years in Milan which left a lasting impression on the city and Da Vinci. In spring...

  • 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon

    01/26/2017

    On Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, CARE House of Oakland County will host its 21st Annual Circle of Friends Luncheon with Speaker, Author and Child...

  • The Community House Bates Street Society Dinner

    01/28/2017

    Birmingham, MI, January, 2017—The Community House will host its annual Bates Street Society Dinner on January 28, 2017 at The Community House in...

  • BATES STREET SOCIETY DINNER

    01/28/2017

    Join The Community House for its annual Bates Street Society Dinner Jan. 28, 2017, at its facility in Birmingham. Hosted by the...

  • MDM Dance Project

    01/28/2017

    The new MDM Dance Project showcases some of the most extraordinary young talent from throughout the state. Award-winning, innovative and inspiring,...

  • The Ugly Duckling

    01/29/2017

    Wild Swan Theater playwright Jeff Duncan puts a surprising and magical spin on Hans Christian Andersen’s tale of a homely little bird that...

  • "The Holler Sessions" at Detroit Public Theatre

    02/01/2017

    The Holler Sessions, staged as a live radio show, centers around one man’s burning obsession for American jazz. Ray, a jazz DJ, broadcasts his...

  • Remembering Fr. Solanus Series: The Capuchins Remember

    02/04/2017

    After 60 years, there are still Capuchins who lived and provided ministry with Fr. Solanus. They’ll be with us to share joyful as well as sacred...

  • The Plus Size Problem Mix and Meet

    02/04/2017


More »From the Magazine

Things On Our ‘To Do’ List

Letter from the Editor

Contributors: January 2017

Spreading holiday cheer … eventually

Letter From the Editor
Luxury Test Drive January 2017

A New Year, A Healthier New You

Shop Hour December 2016

Detroit Bests

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

Metro Detroit’s most fashionable attended Hour Detroit's Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection on September 29, 2016 at The Fillmore Detroit.

Hour Detroit’s Best of Detroit Party 2016 Recap Video

Hour Detroit brought the Best of Detroit issue to life at the 11th annual Best of Detroit Party on June 24 at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
Party Pictures

Spirit of Giving Awards Gala 2016

Annual Holiday Tea 2016

Kidney Ball 2016

Jazzy Holiday Tea

More »Videos

Hour Detroit’s Chairs for Charity presented by Empathy313

Hour Detroit’s Best Dressed Fashion Show presented by Somerset Collection 2016

